Grab your camera -- it's time for Chicagohenge!

A unique photo opportunity is back in the city.

It's known as the "Chicagohenge" and centers around the Autumnal Equinox.

It happens twice a year during the fall and spring equinoxes.

The sun lines up directly with the streets downtown and beams down the heart of the city.

Photographer Barry Butler spoke with FOX 32 and told us where the best spot to view it is.

"Randolph, Madison, Chicago Avenue, this is actually superior there!" said Butler.

The best day to see it is Saturday, which is the official first day of fall, just after 6:30 a.m. and at about 6:45 p.m.