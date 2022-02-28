Chicago continues to battle graffiti along expressways

It feels like graffiti is sprouting up faster than spring flowers.

Some people feel like it's out of control — especially on the expressways.

There's graffiti scrawled on walls, on bridge supports, on barricades along the Jane Byrne Interchange.

Because all of the expressway land is owned by the state of Illinois, it's up to the Illinois Department of Transportation to clean it up.

An IDOT spokesperson says they typically send out graffiti crews on holiday weekends, when they have extra time and there's not as much traffic.

A cleanup crew scheduled for President's Day weekend had to be pulled because of a winter storm, that put them in plows instead.

Still, the spokesperson says IDOT tries to remove racist and offensive graffiti immediately.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez has been tweeting recently about all the graffiti on the expressways, and he says it's time for the state to take a new approach.