Grand Crossing bank robbery: FBI seeks Chicago suspect

The FBI is searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a bank on Chicago's South Side earlier this month.

On April 3, around 10:30 a.m., the FBI responded to the PNC Bank located at 7300 S. Stony Island in Grand Crossing for a report of an attempted robbery.

Authorities stated that a male suspect entered the bank, verbally demanded funds, and implied he had a gun.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-5, weighing 200 to 225 pounds. He was wearing a white or gray hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, dark-colored pants, and had a white bandage covering the left side of his face.

Grand Crossing bank robbery suspect on April 3, 2024 | FBI

The suspect fled the scene in a car and is currently at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be anonymous.