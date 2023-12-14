Man shot in the jaw in Grand Crossing: Chicago police

A man was hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting at a home in Grand Crossing Thursday morning.

Police say a 34-year-old man was found shot in the jaw inside a residence in the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m.

The victim told responding officers that a known acquaintance shot him before fleeing.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.