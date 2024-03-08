Grand Crossing shooting: Chicago police looking to ID 2 people who may be involved

article

Chicago police are looking to identify two people in connection with a shooting earlier this week in Grand Crossing.

The incident happened at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of E. 75th Street in an alley behind a lounge, according to Chicago police.

One of the individuals is a man between 50-60 years old. He was wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap, glasses, a black puffer jacket and blue jeans, police say.

The man was traveling in a four-door dark sedan when he arrived and left the lounge.

The other individual, a woman between 30-40 years old, has short blonde hair, wears glasses and was wearing a gray and white flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Further details of the shooting haven't been released.

Anyone with more information on the incident, or the two individuals, is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.