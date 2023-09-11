Grand Crossing shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 7700 block of South Dobson Avenue, according to police.

He was struck in the leg and drove to 7900 S. Drexel Ave. where paramedics transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.