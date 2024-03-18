Grand Crossing shooting: Teen critically wounded on Chicago's South Side

A 13-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 2:23 p.m., police say the boy was in an alley in the 7400 block of Kenwood Avenue when two male offenders approached on foot and opened fire.

The boy was struck three times in the body and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The offenders fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing.