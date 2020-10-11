Grandmother fatally shoots grandson in murder-suicide at Chinatown hotel: police

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a Chinatown hotel where a 61-year-old woman fatally shot her grandson before turning the gun on herself.

Officers found the pair dead with gunshot wounds to their heads about 2:35 p.m. Sunday after responding to a well-being check at a hotel room in the 200 block of West Cermak, Chicago police said.

Detectives believe the woman fatally shot her 24-year-old grandson before shooting herself sometime Friday, according to police spokesman Michael Carroll.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said the incident happened at the Jaslin Hotel, 261 W. Cermak Road. Their names have not been released.

Autopsy results remained pending Monday afternoon.

Police on Monday initially said the man was the shooter before clarifying later in the morning that investigators believe the woman fired the shots.

Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.