Grandson shot by Will County deputies as he stabbed grandfather in neck, officials say

A grandfather and grandson died over the weekend in a domestic disturbance that involved Will County sheriff’s deputies firing their weapons.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Middletree Road in Joliet Township after receiving a 911 call from a man who said his 21-year-old brother was armed with a knife and threatening his 70-year-old grandfather.

As officers tried to calm Jabbar Muhammad down and ordered him to drop the knife, police say Jabbar lunged at his grandfather and began stabbing him in the neck.

Officers then open fired on Jabbar, shooting him several times. After being shot, police say Jabbar continued to stab his grandfather in the neck, forcing officers to shoot him several more times.

The grandfather, identified as Eldred Wells, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Jabbar died on the scene, according to police.

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force continues to investigate the incident.