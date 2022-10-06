Grant announced for nonprofit's energy efficiency program

There is a big boost for Latino and Black contractors to retrofit housing for under-served communities.

Wells Fargo is granting the nonprofit "Elevate" $3 million for their efficient energy program.

The goal is to help these homes reduce utility bills.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"The climate crisis of clean air and water hits communities of color and working class folk the hardest," said Rep. Chuy Garcia. "De-carbonizing our buildings is a major step toward correcting this injustice

Elevate's mission is to make sure everyone has healthy and safe heat, power and water in their homes no matter their background.