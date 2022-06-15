Grant Park Music Festival kicks off 88th season

Starting Wednesday night, the Grant Park Music Festival will kick off its 88th season.

Through Aug. 20, free concerts will happen every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday night at the Pritzker Pavilion.

Most will feature the Grant Park Symphony and the Grant Park Chorus.

"It's a total treasure for the city, a total musical treasure," said Festival CEO Paul Winberg.

"To have this and have it be free is one of the greatest gifts not only to mankind if I can be so lofty, but certainly to the city of Chicago," said music lover Bleu Bettencourt, who listened to the symphony's opening day rehearsal Wednesday afternoon.

The lawn seats 7,000, the pavilion itself seats 4,000.

Organizers say the only thing you have to do is come prepared.

"Bring your picnics, bring your wine, bring your soft drinks--whatever it is that helps you have a really enjoyable summer night in downtown Chicago," said Winberg.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If you don't want to brave downtown traffic, this season, 12 of the Festival's performances will take place in neighborhoods throughout the city.

"This is an amazing tradition in Chicago," said Winberg. "There's nothing else like it in the country."

For the complete schedule, visit GPMF.org.