Gray seal named 'Fisher' moved from Chicago to suburban zoo

A baby seal has moved from Chicago to the suburbs.

His name is "Fisher" and he was born in January at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Fisher's mother "Jersey" didn't show appropriate maternal instincts, according to the zoo, and animal care staff had to give him around-the-clock support.

That's why he was moved to Brookfield.

Fisher can now be seen at Brookfield Zoo's "Pinniped Point."

Gray seals are one of the rarest species of seal, and were once close to extinction.