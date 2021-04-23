Grayslake artists turn their garages into art galleries

When the pandemic put a hold on art shows, three Grayslake artists sought out a solution to safely showcase and sell their artwork.

"We started last year because all of our art shows, as the pandemic rolled along, they were all canceled one by one. And the next thing you know I had 12 scheduled, they were all canceled," said watercolor artist Jim Brooksher.

The trio found the answer in their garages.

Brooksher, along with photographer Ernest Schweit and colored pencil artist Phil Schorn, came up with what they call "Art in the Garage". Throughout the past year, they have hosted daylong showings of their work in their garages turned galleries.

"What we set up is a drive-in art fair if you will," said Schweit.

On the day of the event, customers can pull up to their house, peruse their pieces in a socially distant way and then make a ten minute drive to the next artist's makeshift gallery.

Brooksher says he's sold about 15 to 20 small works and a few larger originals.

"It turned out to be a wonderful success," said Schorn who has sold about a dozen pieces.

Because of the success, the artists say they may continue "Art in the Garage" post-pandemic.

The trio says not only have they been able to connect with the community, but that this has allowed them to add a little color to even the darkest of days.

"I'm trying to add beauty to people's lives," said Schweit.

The next events will be held on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Grayslake.