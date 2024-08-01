Grayslake man who shares home with daycare busted with over 1,000 videos, photos of child porn

article

Lake County Sheriff's detectives arrested a suburban man who shares a residence with a child daycare after discovering over 1,000 videos and images of child pornography.

Jose Real, 52, was charged with several counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation into suspicious downloads originating from his residence.

The investigation began after sheriff’s detectives received information that child pornography was being downloaded and shared from a home in the 1200 block of Chesterfield Lane in Grayslake.

On July 19, authorities executed a search warrant at the residence. As detectives entered the home, Real tried to hide his cellphone in a potted plant, which was quickly discovered and seized by officers, according to the sheriff's office.

A forensic examination of Real’s phone revealed a vast collection of illicit material, including content involving very young children and infants. Investigators concluded that Real was responsible for the downloading and sharing of child pornography.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Real, charging him with three counts of possession of child pornography involving children under 13 years old, each a Class 2 felony. He was arrested without incident the next day and is currently being held in the Lake County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Detectives discovered that a family member of Real operates a daycare from the same residence. Investigations are ongoing to determine if any of the materials found are connected to children under the care of the daycare facility. The daycare has since been shut down, and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has been notified.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has petitioned to keep Real in custody while he awaits trial, citing the gravity of the charges against him. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Officials said additional charges are likely.