Great uncle of Laquan McDonald writes letter of support for Rahm Emanuel

The great uncle of Laquan McDonald spoke out Thursday after writing a letter of support for Rahm Emanuel's nomination to Ambassador of Japan.

In his letter to a Senate committee, Rev. Martin Hunter argued that the former Mayor of Chicago had "inherited a deeply flawed system" on police investigations.

During Wednesday's Senate Confirmation Hearing, Emanuel also mentioned that he and Rev. Hunter have prayed together about Laquan's death and the need to fix the criminal justice system.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Hunter says despite Emanuel's immediate handling of the police shooting, he has chosen to forgive as part of his path for justice.

Rev. Hunter said he was asked to write the letter of support.

Advertisement

He also wrote a letter to the president and several Congressional members to pass federal police reform.