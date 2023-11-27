Greater Grand Crossing shooting: Teen critically wounded on Chicago's South Side

A teenager was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon that also injured a 20-year-old man on Chicago's South Side.

Around 3:10 p.m., police say the male victims were on the street in the 300 block of W. 75th St. when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The 16-year-old was struck in the right arm and abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 20-year-old was hit in the hip and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.