Greektown migrant shelter: Over 130 asylum seekers to move into Parthenon Guest House

Another temporary housing shelter has been set up for migrants.

Starting Friday, migrants will move into the Parthenon Guest House in Greektown.

Ald. Bill Conway says between 130 and 190 asylum seekers are expected to move in. The shelter will likely remain open through June of next year.

The hostel housed nearly 140 migrants between October 2022 and February of this year.