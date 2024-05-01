Green City Market returns for the spring, extends outdoor season

Now that spring has arrived in Chicago, it's time to shop outside!

Green City Market kicked off its first weekday morning event in Lincoln Park on Wednesday and this year, their outdoor season is extended.

The market is also celebrating 25 years in Chicago.

Initially, the market started with nine local farmers in an alley next to Chicago Theater. Now, they have more than 60 vendors at their two outdoor markets.

"Green City is just a, they're a well-rounded organization that is for the farmers and the vendors and so that really helps us be successful…," said Kayla Biegel, a vendor with Smits Farms.

The Lincoln Park market will stay open until Oct. 30 and the West Loop location will open Saturday and close Nov. 23rd.