Training grenade found in Goodwill donation box in Round Lake Beach

A Goodwill store and donation center in Round Lake Beach was evacuated Saturday after an employee discovered what appeared to be a grenade among the donated items.

The grenade was found among recently donated items around 2:30 p.m. at the store located at 2051 N. Route 83.

Goodwill employees contacted Round Lake Beach police who determined the device was a training grenade, which is a hollowed out decommissioned grenade.

However, out of caution, officers ordered the store evacuated and received assistance from the Waukegan Bomb Squad. The bomb squad used an X-Ray machine to determine that the grenade was not active and there was no danger to the public.

"While it’s great to donate unused items you may not need to places like Goodwill and the Salvation Army, people should never donate firearms or diffused explosive devicesto these places," said Round Lake Beach Police Chief Wayne Wilde. "People who find or wish to discard these items should contact their local police instead and the police department will assist in the safe removal of these devices if needed."

Police are still investigating how the training grenade ended up in the donation pile.