Gresham drive-by shooting leaves 16-year-old boy wounded

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 16-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just before midnight when someone in a black sedan started shooting in the 7900 block of South Throop Street, police said.

He was grazed in the head by a bullet and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.