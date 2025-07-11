Gunfire from outside strikes 17-year-old in Chicago home

The Brief A 17-year-old girl was shot in the thigh when bullets fired from outside hit her while she was inside a home in Gresham Thursday afternoon. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, and no arrests have been made.



A 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon when someone outside fired into a home she was in on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:33 p.m. when the teen was inside a residence in the 7600 block of South Lowe Avenue and someone outside fired shots, according to police.

She was struck in the thigh and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made.