Gresham man charged with armed robbery, attempted carjacking on the South Side

A 35-year-old Gresham man has been charged with armed robbery and an attempted carjacking in February on the South Side.

Kendall Hunter was charged with a felony count of armed robbery, a felony count of aggravated attempted robbery, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, Chicago police said.

Hunter was identified as the person who at about 11 p.m. Feb. 16, allegedly robbed a 44-year-old woman at gunpoint and about forty-five minutes later, allegedly implied he had a weapon and attempted to take a 43-year-old man’s vehicle in the 5400 block of South Fairfield Avenue, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.