Gresham man faces 1st degree murder charges, accused of shooting boy, 17

A Gresham man is facing first degree murder charges after police say he is accused of shooting a 17-year-old in October.

According to police, Danny Simmons, 28, was arrested on Friday in Rosemont.

Police said Simmons was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in the 7800 block of South Wood Street, on Oct. 22.

Simmons was taken into custody and charged.

No additional information is available at this time.

