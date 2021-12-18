Gresham man faces 1st degree murder charges, accused of shooting boy, 17
GRESHAM - A Gresham man is facing first degree murder charges after police say he is accused of shooting a 17-year-old in October.
According to police, Danny Simmons, 28, was arrested on Friday in Rosemont.
Police said Simmons was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in the 7800 block of South Wood Street, on Oct. 22.
Simmons was taken into custody and charged.
No additional information is available at this time.
