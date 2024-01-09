Man, 29, shot and critically wounded by neighbor in Gresham

A man was shot and critically wounded during an argument with his neighbor Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was arguing with his neighbor around 9 p.m. when they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the 7800 block of South Ada Street, according to police.

The victim was shot in the mouth and neck. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.