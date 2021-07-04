Gresham shooting: 4 hurt, 1 critically, after suspect in vehicle shot at a group of men

Four people were hurt, one critically, after a vehicle drove past a group of men and began shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of West 89th Street at about 11:49 p.m.

The men were standing outside when an occupant of a vehicle drove past them and began shooting, police said.

A 51-year-old man sustained three gunshot wounds to the leg and is listed in critical condition.

A 50-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the buttocks and is listed in good condition.

A 49-year-old man sustained three gunshot wounds to the body and is listed in stable condition.

The fourth victim, a 40-year-old man, sustained one gunshot wound to the shoulder and is listed in stable condition.

There is no one in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

