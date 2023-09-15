Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting

A man was charged with murder in the shooting of a man last week in a Gresham apartment complex.

Sean Brown, 44, was accused of gunning down a 45-year-old man on Sept. 8 in the hallway of a complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was arrested Tuesday in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.