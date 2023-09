A man was found dead in an apartment complex in Gresham Friday night, according to Chicago police.

The victim, 44, was found with a gunshot wound to the back in the hallway of a complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue.

Police responded to the scene at 10:40 p.m. The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two Detectives are investigating.