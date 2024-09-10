16-year-old shot during fight on Chicago's Southwest Side; suspect in custody

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh during a physical altercation in Gresham and is in good condition after seeking medical attention. A 19-year-old man was taken into custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.



A teen was shot during a fight in Gresham Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was arguing with another person in the 7900 block of South Damen Avenue when the argument turned physical.

At that time, the teen was shot in the left thigh. He took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.