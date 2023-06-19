Gresham shooting leaves 39-year-old dead

A man was fatally shot on the sidewalk Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 9:23 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Keroot Avenue when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The man was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.