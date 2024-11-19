Man, 48, seriously wounded after argument escalates into shooting in Gresham

A 48-year-old man was shot during an argument Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The man was arguing with someone he knew around 4:45 a.m. when they pulled out a gun and started shooting in the 7600 block of South Sangamon Street, according to police.

The victim was shot several times in the back and buttocks before he was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shooter fled the scene and no arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.