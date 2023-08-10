Gresham shooting sends man to hospital

A 23-year-old man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The man was walking on the sidewalk around 9:43 p.m. when a white BMW pulled up and someone got out and started shooting at him in the 8800 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

He was shot once in the thigh and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.