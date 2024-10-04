Gresham stabbing leaves man critically wounded

A man was stabbed and critically wounded Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The man, who was in his 30s, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. suffering from a stab wound to the back in a residence in the 7900 block of South Normal Avenue, police said.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating the stabbing.

No further information was provided.