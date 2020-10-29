Gresham woman, 23, charged with looting, burglary

article

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with looting and burglary, according to Chicago police.

Tori Lewis has been charged with a felony count of burglary and a felony count of looting, police said.

She was taken into custody about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue, after she was identified as a person who burglarized and looted a store Aug. 10 in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue, police said.

Lewis is due in bond court Thursday.