The Northern Illinois Food Bank is holding a free grocery giveaway Saturday in Elgin.

It will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at a mobile market set-up at the Elgin Community College Arts Center on Spartan Drive.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The event will be first come, first served, up to 1,000 families.

No ID or proof of income is required.