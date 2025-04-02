Ground delay in place at O'Hare Airport due to storms

The Brief A ground delay at O'Hare Airport was issued Tuesday morning due to thunderstorms, causing flight delays averaging over two hours. The Federal Aviation Administration expects the delays to last until 9 p.m., with six flights canceled so far.



A ground delay was issued at O'Hare Airport Tuesday morning due to weather.

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to delay landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 6 a.m.

Delays are averaging over two hours, according to the FAA. The ground delay is expected to impact flights until 9 p.m., officials said. Nearly 60 flights have already been canceled at O'Hare today. Midway Airport reported 29 flights have been canceled.

Severe storm potential

What we know:

Severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening in the Chicago area.

FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan said thunderstorms should increase in coverage later this morning. The storms will be capable of some heavy downpours and perhaps small hail.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon as a warm front surges north through our area. Temperatures will rapidly climb well into the 60s and that will contribute to instability in the atmosphere.

The Chicago area for the most part in a level three out of five risk for severe storms with all hazards in play. Prime time for any stronger storms would be late afternoon into the early evening if they occur.

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.