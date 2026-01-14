Chicago area hit with snow squall warning; ground stops issued at O'Hare Airport

The Brief Two ground stops briefly halted flights to O’Hare Wednesday morning as heavy snow moved through the area. A snow squall warning brought whiteout conditions and dangerous travel to parts of northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Lake-effect snow and strong winds are expected to continue through Thursday.



Two ground stops were briefly issued at O'Hare Airport and a snow squall warning was put in place on Wednesday morning due to heavy snow.

What we know:

Departures to O'Hare Airport were grounded from 7:15 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. due to weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A second ground stop was issued from 9: 04 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Departures from O'Hare are averaging 15 minutes and increasing.

In the past 24 hours, five flights have been canceled at O'Hare. Midway Airport has not been impacted.

A snow squall warning with whiteout conditions is in effect until 9 a.m. for portions of Cook, Will, Lake, Porter, Kankakee, Jasper and Newton Counties, according to the National Weather Service.

At least two inches of snow came down in less than two hours in the Gurnee/Wadsworth area as of 7:45 a.m. Visibilities have dropped and winds are gusting in some spots to more than 50 mph.

Lake-effect snow will be attacking parts of Chicago, northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan today and tomorrow. Porter County is under a Winter Weather Advisory while LaPorte and Berrien counties are dealing with a Winter Storm Warning. Travel in these areas will be difficult both today and tomorrow.

What you can do:

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.