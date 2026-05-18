Ground stop at O'Hare Airport due to thunderstorms lifted

LIVE UPDATES: Severe weather threatens Chicagoland, tornadoes possible

CHICAGO — A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport Monday morning due to thunderstorms.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered departures to O'Hare to remain grounded at 7:21 a.m. The stoppage is set to expire at 8:45 a.m. with a 30% to 60% probability of being extended.

As of 9 a.m., the stop had not been extended and normal operations resumed.

The risk of a severe thunderstorm this morning is not zero, but it’s looking mighty low because of the time of day that the storms are moving in. Their arrival will also stymie much of a warm-up, even though temperatures remained unseasonably mild overnight in the 70s for the majority of our area. Highs may get to 80, but that would be about it.

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Outside of any thunderstorms today, there will be a gusty southwest wind at times reaching 30 mph.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.