Video shows suburban man fatally shot by ISP during struggle in Chicago

WARNING: Graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Brief Illinois State Police released video Friday from an April 15 officer-involved shooting in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood. ISP said 24-year-old Jalen Carpenter of Markham pulled a gun and fired it during a struggle with officers responding to a domestic battery call. The shooting remains under investigation by ISP and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.



CHICAGO — Illinois State Police released video Friday from a fatal officer-involved shooting on Chicago’s South Side last month in which officers shot and killed a suburban man during a struggle after responding to a reported domestic battery incident.

The backstory:

The shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. on April 15 in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

ISP said officers received a domestic battery call from a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-57. They said the woman continued providing location updates over the phone before eventually getting out of the vehicle on South Champlain Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they encountered the man identified as the alleged domestic battery suspect, 24-year-old Jalen Carpenter of Markham.

According to ISP, officers were attempting to speak with Carpenter when a struggle began. During the encounter, ISP said Carpenter pulled a gun from his waistband and fired it.

Officers then fired their weapons, striking Carpenter, according to ISP.

Fatal ISP-involved shooting in Woodlawn on April 15, 2026.

ISP said officers provided medical aid until Carpenter was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. They said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

What they're saying:

ISP said the agency released the video "In accordance with Illinois State Police’s (ISP) commitment to integrity and public transparency." They added Carpenter’s family was given an opportunity to review the video before it was released publicly.

Carpenter's father condemned ISP's actions and described his son's death as an assassination.

"They killed my son," Stanley Carpenter said last month. "They shot him multiple times in the head. That's overkill. He had so many bullets we couldn't even view the body."

Stanley said his son worked for Amazon and may have been visiting his girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

"You can't imagine out of billions of people that this would touch you, that death would touch you in one single night. Like out of everybody in the world, you never think that death would get to you like this and that my son would die from the hands of people who are supposed to be out here to serve and protect," Stanley said.

According to the footage provided by ISP, the mother of the woman who called police for help said the deadly confrontation occurred after Carpenter and her daughter had been arguing.

"He (the officer) had to shoot," the mother is heard saying in the video. "He pulled a gun on the police."

Before the shooting, Carpenter can also be heard on video acknowledging that he and "my girl" had been arguing.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Under state law, ISP said special agents from its Division of Internal Investigation are handling the case. All evidence and information will be turned over to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative status pending the outcome of the investigation, according to ISP.