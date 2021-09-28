Groundbreaking ceremony for Obama Presidential Center to be held Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will break ground on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park today.

It’s been 5 years since they made the official announcement of plans to build south of the Museum of Science and Industry.

There’s been construction at the site but the official groundbreaking marks the beginning of progress for the South Side.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Obama Foundation solicited community feedback. The federal review is complete and even though there is still objection to displacing residents and using public park for construction, the project is moving forward.

It's a $500 million project that will include a library, museum, gardens and an activity center.

The center is expected to take 4 years to build.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The Obama's took part in a discussion Monday afternoon with the 12 emerging leaders who make up the Obama Foundation's 2021-2022 University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars.

"The Obamas and the Scholars discussed a variety of topics that impact this generation of emerging leaders, including techniques to stay motivated while fighting for sustainable change, methods to garner trust during times of high tension, and important lessons to pass along to the next generation of young people and leaders," according to a statement from the Obama Foundation.

Advertisement

Tuesday's ceremony will be streamed live on this page at 1:30 p.m.