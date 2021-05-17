Groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center in Chicago set for September

Obama Foundation President Valerie Jarrett, Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation Michael Strautmanis, and Founder of American City Toni L. Griffin held a panel discussion on Monday about the Obama Presidential Center.

Some of the topics discussed were value and importance of design, impact, specific programs towards civic duty, and the importance of the center.

"It’s about taking the past, looking into the present, and moving us forward," Strautmanis said.

The Presidential Center will be located on the South Side of Chicago.

The groundbreaking for the center is set for September 2021.

