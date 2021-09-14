Group bidding for Arlington Racecourse says it could be a lost cause

One of the groups bidding to buy Arlington International Racecourse may be getting squeezed out by the Chicago Bears.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the former CEO of Endeavor Properties and ex-president of the track, Roy Arnold, is one of the finalists.

Arnold told the Tribune that he fears there may be another bidder in the running, getting the advantage.

The Bears do have a wagering partnership with the Churchill Downs, the track's owner.

Churchill Downs issued the following statement to the Chicago Tribune:

"There was strong interest by many qualified bidders to purchase the property, and our team continues to work through the sale process. In order to preserve the integrity of that process, we have executed confidentiality agreements with each bidder, and we intend to uphold our obligations under those agreements. As such, we will not comment on any negotiations or speculation by others. CDI will provide an update on the sale process at the appropriate time."