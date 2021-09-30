Group carjacks, robs 4 people standing on sidewalk on Near West Side

A group of four people were robbed and carjacked Wednesday evening in East Ukrainian Village on the Near West Side.

Two males and two females were standing on a sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Pearson Street when two vehicles approached them, according to Chicago police.

Armed with handguns, four Black males exited a white SUV and a sedan and announced a robbery, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The suspects took the victim's iPhones and wallets as well as they keys to an Infiniti Q50, police said. The offenders fled the scene with the car.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Advertisement

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.