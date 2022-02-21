Group of Chicago thieves breaking into North Side businesses, stealing money from cash registers: police

Chicago police are warning North Side business owners of recent burglaries that have occurred overnight.

In each incident, police say a group of offenders broke windows using a brick or by kicking the glass to enter the business. They then headed straight for the cash register, broke it open and stole the money from within.

Every burglary has occurred past midnight, police said.

The crimes took place in the Uptown neighborhood at the following times and locations.

4900 block of North Broadway, February 21, 2022 at 1:30 a.m.

4800 block of North Sheridan, February 18, 2022 at 3:30 a.m.

4800 block of North Sheridan, February 18, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. -11:00 a.m.

1000 block of West Argyle, February 18, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. -9:30 a.m.

1000 block of West Argyle, February 13, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. -7:55 a.m.

Police were not able to provide any description of the offenders. They also encourage businesses to install quality video surveillance cameras and alarms to deter these crimes.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.