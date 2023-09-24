Group of gunmen rob 2 food delivery workers in Logan Square

Two men delivering food in Logan Square Saturday night were robbed just minutes apart, according to Chicago police.

A group of three to four males robbed a 25-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1700 block of North Maplewood at about 8:02 p.m. They got out of a dark-colored sedan and took the victim's phone and wallet.

Police say he was struck in the face with a handgun, but refused medical attention.

Minutes later and just a few blocks away, a 24-year-old man, also delivering food, was robbed by a group of six males. The offenders got out a silver sedan in the 1700 block of North Rockwell at about 8:16 p.m.

The offenders took his phone at gunpoint.

There have been no arrests reported as police continue to investigate.