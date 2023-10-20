Group of gunmen rob woman in Brighton Park

A 50-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by four male offenders in Brighton Park Friday morning.

Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of West 47th Street when a black sedan pulled up and four people got out.

The incident happened at about 5:22 a.m. The offenders demanded the victim's property and went through her pockets.

They got back into the car and fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.