Group of masked men swiping cars left running to commit ATM robberies, carjackings on West Side: police

A group of masked men are stealing cars that people have left running either on the street or at gas stations primarily on the city's West Side, police warn.

Chicago police say the men steal the unattended cars and use then to commit robberies at ATMs and to carjack victims.

Victims have been robbed of cash, phones and personal belongs near ATMs mainly on the West Side. They target freestanding ATMs, drive-throughs and bank vestibules.

Some victims are also carjacked. Four to five offenders caravan in multiple stolen cars and get out with hand guns and rifles to rob the victims. Sometimes they demand the passcode to the victims' phones.

These similar incidents happened at the following times and locations:

1300 block of North Milwaukee, Wednesday January 4, 2023 at 10:20pm, Motor Vehicle Theft

3200 block of South Harding, Wednesday January 4, 2023 at 11:50pm Motor Vehicle Theft

3500 block of South Ashland, Thursday January 5, 2023 at 2:46am Motor Vehicle Theft

2300 block of West Cermak, Thursday January 5, 2023 at 5:20am Armed Robbery

400 block of South California, Thursday January 5, 2023 at 5:35am Vehicular Hijacking

1200 block of South Campbell, Thursday January 5, 2023 at 5:50am Armed Robbery

2200 block of West Madison, Thursday January 5, 2023 at 5:52am Vehicular Hijacking

2100 block of West Madison, Friday January 6, 2023 at 7:47am Armed Robbery

2400 block of West Erie, Wednesday January 11, 2023 at 6:30am Armed Robbery

1900 block of West Augusta, Wednesday January 11, 2023 6:38am Armed Robbery

2300 Block of West Cermak, Wednesday January 11, 2023 6:40am Armed Robbery

Police are searching for four to five Black men between the ages of 15 and 35. They wore ski masks and all black clothing.

Officials recommend not leaving your vehicle running while unattended.