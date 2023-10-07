Group opens fire on pair in Grand Crossing leaving woman dead

A young woman was killed, and a man was wounded when a group opened fire on them in Grand Grossing Saturday morning.

Police say the two victims were in the 1500 block of East 74th Street at about 10:45 a.m. when a group of unknown offenders opened fire in their direction.

A 24-year-old man suffered a graze wound and refused medical treatment. A 23-year-old woman was shot as well. The two victims self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been reported.