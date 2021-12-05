Group shot, one fatally in Jefferson Park Sunday: Police

A group of people in their 20s were shot in Jefferson Park early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue. Officials say a 20-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old man were walking in an alley when an unknown offender began shooting in their direction, striking both of them.

The woman was transported to Community First Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The man took himself to Illinois Masonic Hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said another 23-year-old man accompanying the two was inside when he was shot. He went to Evanston Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody at this time.