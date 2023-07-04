Group suspected of attacking man at Loop CTA station, stealing victim's wallet

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of men who allegedly attacked and robbed a man at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop last week.

A male victim was walking on the platform at the Grand Avenue Red Line station around 5 p.m. on June 28 when the group of at least four men approached him, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The suspects grabbed the man from behind and pulled him into a stairwell where they beat him, before stealing his wallet and running away, police said.

(Chicago police)

Police said the suspects were all African American males between the ages of 20 and 40-years-old.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the attack is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-745-4706.