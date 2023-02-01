Groups recognizing Chicago's founding father on first day of Black History Month

On this first day of Black History Month, city groups were recognizing Chicago's founding father: Jean Baptiste Point du Sable.

The Black Heroes Matter Coalition held a crowning ceremony on the DuSable Bridge.

DuSable was born in Haiti and settled along the northern bank of the Chicago River in 1779.

Over the course of about two decades, he developed a prosperous trading post and farm before selling his estate in the year 1800.

The city recognizes Baptiste Point du Sable as the first permanent settler and founder of Chicago.

A school, museum, harbor, park and DuSbale Lake Shore Drive have all been named in his honor.